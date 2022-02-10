Thane: ACB arrests govt official for taking bribe of Rs 15,000

Thane: The Anti-Corruption Bureau here has arrested a government official for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a construction works contractor, the ACB said on Thursday.

The contractor had submitted a proposal of additional works in the construction of a dialysis centre at a police hospital in neighbouring Mumbai.

For this, the accused, Ganesh Dashrath Thackeray, a senior divisional auditor at the office of public work department's executive engineer in Mumbai, had allegedly demanded Rs 40,000, the ACB said in a release.

During a discussion between the duo, the accused said he will deal with that matter later on.

The complainant then discussed with him another issue of a society tender, and the accused allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 for facilitating its clearance, the ACB said.

The contractor lodged a complaint with the ACB's Thane unit which laid a trap at the auditor's office on Wednesday and caught him while allegedly taking Rs 15,000 from the complainant, the release said.

A case was registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 09:56 AM IST