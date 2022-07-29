Thane: 9 arrested in Bhiwandi for theft of goods worth Rs 9 lakh

From the last one month, the cases of vehicle theft, house burglary has increased in Bhiwandi city | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: On Thursday, the Shantinagar police in Bhiwandi city succeeded in arresting 9 accused involved in 16 cases of vehicle thefts and house burglary.

From the last one month, the cases of vehicle theft, house burglary has increased in Bhiwandi city and it has became a headache for the police officials.

Yogesh Chavan, Deputy commissioner of police (DCP),Bhiwandi said, "The cases of vehicle thefts and house burglary was increasing in Bhiwandi area from last one month.

"The special team was formed under the Shantinagar police station senior police inspector Sheetal Raut to get hold of the accused. Shantinagar police has solved 16 cases and arrested 9 accused. Among the 16 cases 5 cases were of house burglary, 10 cases of vehicle thefts and 1 case of anti-narcotics."

Sheetal Raut, senior police inspector, Shantinagar police station, Bhiwandi, said, "All the nine accused were presented in Bhiwandi court which gave them police custody till July 30."