Thane: 8 children injured as truck rams into MSRTC

The accident occurred on Friday, August 26 at around 7:30am at Sapne on Wada Manor road in Thane

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 06:55 PM IST
Thane: 8 children injured as truck rams into MSRTC | Representative

In an unfortunate accident on Friday, August 26, eight school children were injured when a truck rammed into a stationary state transport bus in Thane.

The accident occurred at around 7.30 am on Friday at Sapne on Wada Manor road.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) depot manager Madhukar Dhangda said, "A truck rammed into the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, which had halted at a bus stop to pick up passengers. At least eight school children who were on board sustained minor injuries, and they were treated at a local hospital. "

A police official said, " We have arrested Dharmendra Yadav, a truck driver, and offences under various sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act have been registered against him."

