Thane: 767 motorists without helmet face police action during Holi celebrations in city

Thane: In a special drive on the eve of Holi celebration across the city, Thane traffic police had carried out a special drive against traffic violators and took action against 767 motorists for driving without helmet and took action against 125 people in drunk and driving cases.

If the figure provided by Thane traffic police is to be believed, 767 motorcyclists were caught riding without helmets. Almost 216 people were caught by the Kapurbawdi police, 116 by Kasarvadavli police on Ghodbunder road and Nashik highway. Similarly around 122 motorists were caught in drunk and driving cases. Also, 208 were caught for triple seat and 65 under section 188 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Balasaheb Patil, Deputy commissioner of police, Thane traffic police confirmed about the special drive being carried out on the occasion of Holi celebration. "A day prior to Holi we created awareness among people to follow the traffic rules, which goes on a regular basis. However, the celebration saw many violating the rules. Our officials were on the road from 8am to 7pm in the evening," he added.

Patil said a total of 36 squads of traffic police constable were made from 18 traffic units. "The traffic police officials were stationed at different spots and junctions to catch the traffic violators. They were frequently changing the location to make it a special and surprise check and catch the offenders," added Patil.

Sources from the traffic police said Holi has been celebrated almost after two years of lockdown. Many people came on the streets and were enjoying the celebration leading with traffic violations across the city. Similarly, it was Shab-e-barat celebration of muslim brothers. We also caught a few of them who were found without helmets and driving triple seats.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 09:26 PM IST