Thane: 70-year-old man held for cheating woman of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.50 lakh

Thane, June 29: The Vitthalwadi police have arrested a 70-year-old man for cheating a woman of gold ornaments worth around Rs 1.50 lakh. The accused was followed by a 14-year-old granddaughter of the complainant, who alerted the public to hold him and hand over to the police.

The police said the complainant Vaishali Pathane in her early 60's stayed with her daughter in Ulhasnagar number-4.

On June 24, Pathane along with her granddaughter Shubhra Reddy,14, went to get apples from Venus chowk market. "A senior citizen was following them and came in front of them. The accused lured them about a boy being delivered to his boss' wife. He said his boss was distributing saree and shoes and took the woman to a silent lane. The accused then asked to remove the gold ornaments including mangalsutra and chain. They suggested keeping it in the bag. With hand tricks they took over the ornaments. The accused then fled away taking the bag," said a police officer.

The police said after Vaishali the complainant found out about being cheated she informed her granddaughter. Reddy got alerted to follow the senior citizen. Further raised alarm in public and caught hold of him by public and handed over to the police," said a police officer.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Govind Kale 70.

"We have arrested him and was in police custody till six days. We are in search of the two accused who accompanied him. The accused is sent to magistrate custody. The gold ornaments are yet to be recovered," said Kanaya Thorat, senior police inspector, Vitthalwadi police station.

The police said Govind Kale had a past record of crime and is booked in more than 50 cases across Mumbai, Thane and across Maharashtra.