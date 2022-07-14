e-Paper Get App

Thane: 7-year- old on bicycle falls into creek

The boy fell down into the creek while he was riding a bicycle on the rooftop of his neighbour's house

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
The search went on for two and a half hours, but to no avail | FPJ Photo

Thane: A 7- year-old boy slipped into the Kalwa creek on Wednesday at around 5:35pm, while riding a bicycle and is suspected to have drowned, according to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane.

The RDMC’s team and fire brigade personnel carried out a search on getting an alert but were unable to locate him in the fading light. They will resume the search on Thursday at 8am.

Avinash Sawant, who is the RDMC chief, said, “We received a call in the disaster management cell room at around 5:35am regarding a 7-year-old boy named Rishi Uswa, a resident of Nagsen Nagar. The boy accidentally fell into the flooded creek when he was riding a bicycle on the rooftop of his neighbour’s house.’’

The search went on for two and a half hours, but to no avail.

Thane: Ulhas river crosses danger level, floods Badlapur-Karjat highway
article-image

