Thane: 7 buffaloes killed, 15 injured by unidentified persons in Bhiwandi

Seven buffaloes were killed and 15 others were injured after some unidentified person/s slit their throats and cut their leg veins in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said.

The incident took place in a 'tabela' in Bunder Mohalla on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the Nixampura police station official said.

"The motive may be professional rivalry. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprit/s," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 10:52 PM IST