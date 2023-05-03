Thane: 65-year-old woman falls to death from a gallery at Hiranandani Estate

Abhitash Singh

A 65-year-old woman falls to death from her gallery on Wednesday, May 3, at around 5 pm. The incident took place at the B wing of the Fortuna building a ground plus 22 floors apartment at Hiranandani Estate in Thane.

Avinash Sawant, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "On Wednesday at around 4:45 pm we received information that in the 'B' wing of Fortuna building in flat number 503 gallery of 5th floor Rohni Mulki (65) fell on the 2nd-floor gallery of flat number 203 and died on the spot."

Abhitash Singh

Sawant added, " The Police personnel of Kasarwadvali police station along with 1 ambulance and disaster management cell personnel with 1 pickup vehicle and fire brigade personnel with 1 rescue vehicle were present at the incident spot. The body of the woman has been handed over to Kasarwadvali police personnel and it has been sent to district government hospital in Thane for post-mortem."

The case of accidental death report has been registered at the Kasarwadvali police station and police are further investigating the case.