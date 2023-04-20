 Thane: 63-yr-old retired policeman killed for demanding his money back
The victim went missing after he stepped out for a walk on the afternoon of April 12. His family filed a missing complaint at the Badlapur (West) police station.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Thane: 63-yr-old retired policeman killed for demanding his money back | Representative Photo

Thane: A 63-year-old retired policeman from Badlapur was killed on April 12 by an acquaintance from his building when he demanded Rs 2 lakh back from him. After killing the policeman, the accused buried his body in a marshy patch near a dam at Murbad in the Thane district. 

Subash Burse, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-4, Ulhasnagar said, "The victim, a retired policeman Ashok Mohite (63) went missing after he stepped out for a walk on the afternoon of April 12. His family filed a missing complaint at the Badlapur (West) police station."

Cheque the victim had lost encashed after death

Burse further added, "Mohite's family on April 14 received a message that Rs 25,000 had been debited from his bank account. The family found out that the money was credited to the account of one Mahadu Valkoli (42), a tenant in the same building where Mohite lived. The family informed the Badlapur police that the victim had lost a cheque a few months back and the debit details carried the same cheque number. The family also found that Rs 2.03 lakh has been debited from Mohite's account in the recent past."

Mohite's family told the police team that he used to talk to Valkoli. Soon our team suspected Valkoli's role in the matter after it was found that he too had gone missing since Mohite's disappearance but used to call the victim's son and the building watchman and ask them if Mohite was back. Working on various inputs our team arrested Valkoli from Murbad. During the interrogation, it was revealed that Mohite had lent Rs 2.03 lakh to Valkoli and had been demanding the money back. To get rid of Mohite, Valkoli called the former to Devdhar dam near Badlapur on the pretext of giving him medicine for his asthma. Valkoli and his friend Laxman Jadhav then killed Mohite and buried the body in a marshy patch. "Our team have recovered Mohite`s ATM card from Valkoli," informed Burse.

Badlapur (West) police station senior police inspector Arun Kshirsagar and police inspector Kishore Shinde led by the team of detection branch (DB) squad in-charge assistant police inspector Hanumant Humbe and Yogesh Bendkule cracked the crime. Due to this case, there is a stir in Badlapur city.

Both the accused Mahadu Valkoli and Laxman Jadhav have been booked for murder under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 and other charges said Badlapur (West) senior police inspector Arun Kshirsagar. 

