Thane: 63-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Mowed Down By Private Bus While Crossing Road In Bhiwandi

Representative Image | Pexels

A 63-year-old woman who was crossing the road died after being mowed down by a private bus in the Gulzarnagar area of Bhiwandi on Monday at around 2pm when the bus was heading from Gukzar Nagar to Bhiwandi. The deceased, Jubeda Gulsher Khan, lived with a family in Gulzar Nagar in the Shantinagar area.

The case was filed by Alim Gulsher Khan, the daughter of the deceased. The bus driver has been identified as Irfan Haider Ansari Hussain Zaidi, 41, who lives in Nizampura, Bhiwandi.

Read Also Thane: 3 Schoolboys Drown While Swimming In Varaladevi Lake In Bhiwandi

The local rushed to the spot, caught the driver and handed him over to the police. The police said that soon after the incident, the victim was taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. She suffered serious injuries to her chest and ear.

Senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad from Shantinagar police station said, “A case was lodged against the bus driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.”