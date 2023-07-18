Thane: 63-Year-Old Among 7 Duped By Sextortionists

Representative Image

Mumbai: Sextortionists duped seven people, including a 63-year-old, of ₹4.75 lakh by using the same modus operandi. All the complainants are from Dombivali. According to the police, the sexagenarian received a message on his Instagram profile from an unknown woman on July 2. He replied to the message and after initial conversations, the woman asked for his mobile number on July 5.

She then began indulging in explicit conversation with the elderly man over the phone, and continued the same on video call. The woman first indulged in obscene activity and then asked the complainant to reciprocate. Subsequently, she sent a recording of the video conversation and started blackmailing the man for money, the police said.

Sextortionist threatened to make the obscene clip viral

The sextortionist shared a list of contacts, who were in the man's friend lists, and threatened to make the obscene clip viral if her demand wasn't met. In a span of four days, the man forcibly transferred ₹3.91 lakh in different bank accounts. However, when the demand for money kept continuing, he approached the police.

Upon reaching the police station, the senior citizen found that six more people had been duped by a gang of sextortionists in a similar fashion. The police have registered a criminal offence on Sunday. A detailed probe has been initiated to ascertain if all the complainants were targeted by the same gang or not.