 Thane: 62-Year-Old Man Booked For Molesting Minor Girl In Ambernath; Police Await Medical Reports Before Arrest
Thane: 62-Year-Old Man Booked For Molesting Minor Girl In Ambernath; Police Await Medical Reports Before Arrest

The Shivaji Nagar police have booked a case against the husband of a female teacher for allegedly molesting an 8-year-old girl at her home on Gurupurnima in Ambernath. The charges include relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 02:21 AM IST
Thane: The Shivaji Nagar police have booked a case against the husband of a female teacher for allegedly molesting an 8-year-old girl at her home on Gurupurnima in Ambernath. The charges include relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

The victim, a third-grade student from an English school in the city, lives with her parents in Ulhasnagar. She had been taking tuition at the teacher’s home for two years. On Gurupurnima (July 21), the teacher sent the girl upstairs to retrieve items, where the accused was allegedly present and molested her.

After the incident, the girl told her mother about it during dinner. On July 22, her parents reported the matter to the police.

Ashok Bhagat, senior police inspector, said, “The accused, who also teaches local students, has been issued a notice. No arrest has been made yet due to his age (62) and health condition (epilepsy). We will arrest him once the medical reports are received and present him in the special Protection from Children from Sexual Offense Court in Kalyan.”

