Thane: 6,000 Runners To Participate In Konkan Varsha Marathon Today

Thane: 6,000 Marathon Runners To Participate In Konkan Varsha Marathon Today |

Thane: Konkan Varsha Marathon which is known as the biggest marathon in Konkan for the last eight years, is going to be held on Sunday, August 27 at Jijau Nagar in Vikramgad Taluka of Palghar District.

Nilesh Sambare, founder president of Jijau Sanstha said, "Around that six thousand contestants are participating in this competition. This is the eighth year of the competition and the competition is always attended by actors from the film industry and famous players in the field of sports."

This year film actress Prajakta Mali along with famous runners Kavita Raut, Lalita Babar and many dignitaries will be present.

Jijau Educational and Social Society Maharashtra, Maharashtra State and Palghar District Athletics Association jointly organized this competition.

Jijau Institute conducts various activities throughout the year. A part of this initiative is 'A Run for a Bright Future'.

Details On Marathon

In this competition, a distance of four kilometers has been kept for children in the age group of 14 years. Six kilometers for 17 years age group, 10 kilometers for 19 years age group and 21 kilometers for open group.

For girls, 14 years age group is 3 km, 17 years age group is 4 km, 19 years age group is 6 km and for girls the distance of open competition is 10 km informed Arvind Deshmukh the official from sports department.

Read Also Thane Police Nabs 4 In Connection With Killing 2 Men And Dumping Bodies At Kasara Ghat

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)