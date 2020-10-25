Thane: 60-year-old man run over, car driver arrested

A 60-year-old unidentified man was run over in Thane city after which the driver of the car involved in the mishap was arrested, police said on Sunday.

The man, possibly a beggar, was killed at around 7pm on Saturday, an official said.

“Car driver Mushraf Mohammad Jamir Ansari was arrested under section 304A and 279 of IPC,” the Thane Nagar police station official said.