 Thane: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Jumping Into Mogarpada Lake In Ovala
Thane: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Jumping Into Mogarpada Lake In Ovala

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Image used for representation | File Photo

A 60-year-old man died after jumping into a lake in Mogarpada Talaw area of Ovala in Thane on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Maruti Patil, a resident of Thane. According to the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) official, they received information that a man jumped into the lake and during inquiry, it was learned that Patil took the drastic step due to an illness.

RDMC chief Yasin Tadvi said, "We had dispatched a team with a rescue vehicle and the fire department to the spot."

