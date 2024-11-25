Thane: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Jumping Into Mogarpada Lake In Ovala

Image used for representation | File Photo

A 60-year-old man died after jumping into a lake in Mogarpada Talaw area of Ovala in Thane on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Maruti Patil, a resident of Thane. According to the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) official, they received information that a man jumped into the lake and during inquiry, it was learned that Patil took the drastic step due to an illness.

RDMC chief Yasin Tadvi said, "We had dispatched a team with a rescue vehicle and the fire department to the spot."

With the help of residents, another official said that firefighters fished out the body and handed over to Kasarwadvli police for further investigation.

