Thane: 6-year-old drowns at Visarjan ghat in Ulhasnagar

Photo: Representative Image

In an unfortunate accident on Saturday, a 6-year-old boy drowned at Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation's (UMC) Hiraghat Boat Club Visarjan ghat. The body of Rajveer Nitin Belekar was found by his relatives around 10 pm on Saturday. The family has alleged that the incident took place due to negligence of the civic body.

The UMC has constructed an immersion jetty at Camp No-3 Hiraghat Boat Club. Around 4 pm on Saturday, Rajveer went missing from Bhaiya Saheb Ambedkar Nagar located near the boat club.

“Rajveer's parents filed a missing complaint at the central police station in Ulhasnagar. During the search, some people said they saw him going to the boat club. His parents and sailors at the club tried to trace him but failed to do so,” senior police inspector Madhukar Kad of the central police station said. Rajveer's body was found near the Visarjan ghat around 10 pm and sent to the central hospital where doctors declared him dead after examining him. A case of accidental death has been registered.

Meanwhile, Rajveer's family and others have alleged that his death was caused due to laxity on part of the municipal corporation. “His death was caused only due to the negligence of the UMC. The civic body should have deployed security guards at the Hiraghat Boat Club Visarjan ghat for a few days. Had the place been secured Rajveer would not have drowned,” Ulhasnagar-based social activist, Shashikant Dayama said.

Additional commissioner of UMC, Jamir Lengrekar said, “We will be gathering detailed information regarding the accident and will initiate appropriate action as per the report.”