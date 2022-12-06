Thane: 6 held for human trafficking in city; 5 women rescued | Representative image

Thane: A lodge owner, its manager and four other staff members have been arrested for allegedly allowing flesh trade at the premises in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Five women, who were being engaged in sex work, were also rescued from the premises located in Mira Bhayander area after police conducted a raid there on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-1 (Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar) Jayant Bajbale said. The women were later sent to a rescue home, he said.

Offence was registered against the six arrested accused under relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Earlier this year, in a similar drive, the Anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the Thane crime branch arrested a 35-year-old woman and busted another flesh trade racket. The AHTC sleuths rescued two women who were forced into sex work.

The officials had received information about some woman being forced in sex work and were being brought near Korum mall in the city.

The police during the investigation found the customers used to have a deal and charged Rs 20,000 for a woman. Keeping the commission the accused women use to pay the victims who are now sent to rehabilitation centres.