Thane: 59-year-old stalker guard's death to be probed by CID

On Friday, CID officers interrogated Thane railway police officials and also inspected the CCTV footage at the police station.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 10:18 PM IST
File | Photo: Representative Image
The death of a 59-year-old security guard, accused of stalking a woman at a housing society in Kalyan, will be investigated by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID). The guard died in Thane railway police custody on October 6.

The police said that the guard, Rajesh Bhavsar, had been stalking a 25-year-old woman for the past one month. On Thursday, the woman’s mother complained to the Thane railway police, following which he was taken into custody. Bhavsar collapsed in the police station before he could be questioned. Senior Police Inspector Pandharinath Kande confirmed that the case is now with the CID.

Kande said, “The young woman who was being stalked works in Panvel and travels every day from Kalyan to Thane and then Panvel. Bhavsar, a resident of Kalyan, worked as a security guard at an ATM in Belapur. On his way to work, he allegedly stalked her. The woman informed her mother about the daily occurrence. On October 6, her mother accompanied her to the station. On seeing the two together, Bhavsar tried to flee but was caught by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

Kande said that RPF jawans brought him to Thane railway police station at around 7.30am. He, however, collapsed While the police were registering the complaint. He was rushed to Thane District Hospital, but was declared dead. A case of accidental death was later registered at Thane railway police station.

Commissioner of Police (Railways) Quaser Khalid said, “As per the National Human Rights Commission, a custodial death is investigated by the state CID.”

