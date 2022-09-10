Thane: 55-year-old woman lost life and 4 injured after tree fell on a Ganesh pandal | Representative Photo/ Pixabay

In an unfortunate incident, a 55-year-old woman from Thane lost her life and four others were injured when a tree fell on a Kolbal Mitra Mandal Ganesh mandap in Thane on Friday night, informed officials from the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

Of the four injured, the condition of a 30-year-old man is serious and he is being treated in a private hospital in Thane.

The deceased Rajashree Walavalkar (55) and his son Pratik Walavalkar (30) went to visit the pandal. The tree fell due to heavy rains on Kolbal Mitra Mandal's mandap, damaging a part of it and also damaging two Honda Activa bikes.

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane said, "Due to heavy rain and a storm, a huge tree came crashing down on the Kolbad Mitra Mandal Ganesh mandap and the few people who took shelter inside the mandap to escape heavy rain were badly injured after the tree fell. Rajashree Walavalkar (55) suffered injuries to her hip while her son, Pratik Walavalkar (30), suffered injuries to his hip and eyes. While Rajashree succumbed at around 11pm on Friday, September 9 during treatment, her son is seriously ill and undergoing treatment. The other injured Kiwinsi Pereira (40), Suhasini Kolungade (56) and Datta Jawale (50) too received minor injuries and they are out of danger. "

"RDMC personnel and mandap volunteers helped remove the tree from the mandap using a JCB and a Hydra machine. Fortunately, the idol did not suffer any damage and the immersion was done after removing the tree," he added.

Three people have died in Thane in the last two days as a result of heavy rains.The heavy rains lashed the city for the second consecutive day on Friday evening, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

On Thursday, a 4-year-old boy drowned in Kalwa and his body was found on Friday by RDMC near Mafatlal Compound drain, and the body of a 35-year-old man was drowned in floods in Thane. Both the bodies were given to the respective police stations and later sent to Thane civic hospital for postmortem.