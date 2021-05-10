Thane: 55-year-old killed after truck collides with bike; driver flees spot

Thane: A 55-year-old bike rider succumbed to his injuries after a speeding truck collided with his motorcycle. The truck driver fled from the spot after the incident.

The police said the incident took place near Anand Nagar, Kopri flyover in Thane. It was around 1:15 pm on Sunday when the truck RJ 07 GD 0585 owned by Tarachand collided with the two-wheeler MH 03 BD 9685. "The motorcycle is owned by Fedrick George and it was driven by Rajendra Manohar Wagle (55). The driver of the truck was unknown and fled from the spot," said a police official.

The police said Wagle, the rider, died on the spot after the truck collided with his bike. He was rushed to Chatrapati Shivaji hospital in Kalwa after the incident. "We have registered a rash driving and negligence case and are investigating the matter. The truck driver fled from the spot and a search to trace him is on," said a senior officer from Kopri police station.