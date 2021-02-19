Thane: 500 booked for flouting COVID-19 norms at birthday party

Thane: Police have registered a case against around 500 people for allegedly violating the COVID-19 norms by gathering for birthday celebration at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said.

The birthday party was held during the intervening night of February 17 and 18 at Deslepada, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said in a statement on Thursday.

KDMC's ward officer Akshay Gudge had received a complaint that people had assembled in large numbers to celebrate the birthday of a local resident without following the coronavirus norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, it said.