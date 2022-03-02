Thane: 50-year-old woman loses Rs 41 lakh in matrimonial fraud

A 50-year-old woman from Thane has lost a whopping Rs 41.51 lakh to a matrimonial fraud case. The victim had created her profile on a matrimony website after which she was approached by a person claiming to be a civil engineer from the United States of America (USA).

According to the police, the victim stayed alone and was looking for a partner, after which she had created her profile on a matrimony website. In November last year, the victim was approached on WhatsApp by a person who claimed to be a civil engineer from the USA. The accused told the victim that he had received her contact from the matrimony website.

"The accused told the victim that he wanted to marry her and soon they began chatting regularly. The accused told the victim that he would be sending an expensive gift for her through cargo. Even though the victim refused to accept the gift, the accused insisted after which she received a call from a woman claiming to be calling from Delhi customs on December 06," said a police officer.

He added, "The woman told the victim that she would have to pay certain charges to get the money after which the victim ended up paying Rs 41.51 lakh from December 06 till December 27 in various bank accounts provided by the syndicate. The victim was also threatened with legal action if she did not pay the money."

"When the victim confronted the accused person who wanted to marry her, the latter told the victim that he would return all her money once he would come to Mumbai and would also marry her. After having realised that she had been duped, the victim approached the Vartak Nagar police and lodged a complaint against the accused persons involved," the officer said.

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (common intention), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 06:04 PM IST