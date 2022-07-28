Thane: 5-year-old boy dies after falling in creek; police say 'no foulplay'

Thane: A 5-year-old boy from Gaimukh village in Thane who when went to the toilet near the creek fell into Gaimukh creek at Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Thursday after he lost his balance and died. Kasarwadawli police have registered an accidental death report and claimed no foul play in the incident.

A 5-year-old boy named Kumar Rudra Bhima Admane, a resident of Gaimukh village at 2:23 pm went to the toilet near the creek.

Avinash Sawant, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "We received information from an informant named Syed on Thursday at around 2:23 pm that a 5-year-old boy has fallen down in the Gaimukh creek at Ghodbunder in Thane. When our regional disaster management cell team along with Kasarwadwli police officials and fire brigade personnel reached the spot with one rescue vehicle and one bike ambulance. We took 5-year-old Kumar Rudra Bhima Admane out of the creek and admitted him to Vedanta hospital at Ovala in Thane where doctors declared him dead."