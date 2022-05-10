Thane: 5-foot-long venomous snake rescued from under table at Naupada police station; watch video

Thane: A 5-foot-long venomous snake was rescued after being spotted under a table at the Naupada police station.
#Watch: 5-foot-long venomous #snake spotted under table at #Naupada police station; rescued#Policestation #snakevideo #snakespotted #thane #thanenews #mumbai #viral #TrendingNow pic.twitter.com/lXV9unoQFj— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 10, 2022
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Advertisement