Thane: 45-year-old woman death after falling from 20th floor of Lodha Luxuria still a mystery | FPJ/Prashant Narvekar

A 45-year-old woman allegedly died after falling from the 20th floor at Lodha Luxuria at Majiwada in Thane district on Friday, September 2, according to police officials from Kapurbawdi police station.

The incident took place on Friday night when the deceased, Kadambari Talreja (45), was having a drink in her room and the balcony did not have any security grill.

Uttam Sonawane, senior police inspector of Kapurbawdi police station, said, " We received information that a 45-year-old woman from Lodha Luxuria at Majiwada in Thane jumped from the 20th floor to commit suicide. We reached the spot and found out the drink glass on the table. We did not find any suicide note, so it's not a case of suicide. Also, there was no foul play. The balcony did not have a security grill, and after drinking, Talreja would have slipped and fell down from the 20th floor, accidently, and died on the spot."

One of the residents from the society who was a friend of the deceased said, " The story which is doing the rounds about the deceased committing suicide and falling from the 20th floor is a fake one. Kadambari Talreja used to live with her husband and a 20-year-old son who had just returned from studying in the United Kingdom. On Friday night, the victim and her husband and maid were at home. The victim's husband is an influential person, and he has contacts with influential people and used to have a lot of black money. Both husband and wife were running a pub and restaurant in Thane. Recently, the victim came to know about her husband's affair and the reason she always used to have a fight with him. On Friday night, the victim's husband, along with his friend and wife, was partying at home. The wife was sitting on the balcony and the husband was in the bedroom while their maid was in the kitchen cooking food. Suddenly, Kadambari Talreja slipped and fell down from the 20th floor, and the impact was so that her head got removed and she was lying in a pool of blood. "

She further added, " We think that there is some different angle to the story and it is not a case of suicide or a fall down from the 20th floor. Police should thoroughly investigate the case and find the real motive behind the death of Kadambari Talreja. Also, her 20-year old son, who went to the UK for further studies, has not been informed about the incident."

The deceased body was sent to the hospital for a postmortem. Sonawane further added, " We have registered the case of accidental death and further investigation is underway."