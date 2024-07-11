Thane: 45-Year-Old Interior Designer Slips Into Gap Between Train & Platform At Station, Dies

Representative Image

Thane: A 45-year-old man died from injuries sustained after slipping and falling into the platform gap at Thane railway station on Monday night, while trying to board the Amravati Express, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP). Commuters alerted the GRP, who rushed him to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where he was declared dead during treatment, a GRP officer said.

About The Deceased

The deceased has been identified as Afzal Fakira Shaikh, 45, who worked as an interior designer in the city. He was a resident of Dudh Naka, Kalyan, where he lived with his wife, two daughters, and a son. His son is preparing for the staff selection exam conducted by the Central government, while his daughter is studying Pharmacy.

About The Accident

Shaikh had gone to Vashi for some work. After his work was done, he boarded a local train from Vashi to Thane, from where he planned to leave for Nashik by the Amravati Express. The train arrived at Thane station but as he tried to board the train, he slipped and fell into the gap between the platform and the train, around 9 pm.

Senior Police Inspector Archana Dusane, Thane Government Railway Police, said, “Our GRP team rushed to the spot after being alerted by commuters and found that he had sustained waist injuries. An accidental death report was lodged.”

Dusane further added that this was the eighth ADR to be reported in July. The body was handed over to his family after post-mortem.