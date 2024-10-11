Thane: 45-Year-Old Beggar Injured After Being Hit By Speeding Truck In Bhiwandi, Driver Flees Spot

Bhiwandi: 45-year-old beggar injured after being hit by a speeding truck; driver flees the scene | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 45-year-old man sustained injuries after being hit by a truck in Bhiwandi on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Bhiwandi-Kalyan road near Sai Baba temple within the jurisdictions of Shantinagar Police Station on Tuesday when the deceased was crossing the road. The driver of the truck fled the scene after the accident, leaving him without providing any medical facilities or informing the local police.

A case was lodged against the driver of the truck under sections 281, 125(A), 125(B) of Bhartiya Nyan Sanhita and under sections 184 and 134(A)(B) of the Motor Vehicle Act. A case was filed by Deepak Kesarkar, a local resident of Bhiwandi.

The local rushed to the spot and found him lying on the road with serious injuries to his legs and hands. The police team rushed to the spot after being informed by a bystander or a local.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where his treatment is underway. According to the police, they traced the truck after reviewing several CCTV footages. They will apprehend the truck driver and produce him in court.

Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shantinagar Police Station said, 'No arrests have been made so far. The identification of the injured is yet to be determined. Prima facie, we have learned that the injured person was begging in the locality when he met with an accident while crossing the road."