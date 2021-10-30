Thane: 42-year-old killed after being hit by vehicle in front of High Street mall

Thane: The Kapurbawdi police in Thane have registered a negligence and rash driving case against an unknown driver for killing a 42-year-old Thane citizen. The police said the deceased hit the corner of the road and was injured badly to be declared dead later.



The police said the deceased was identified as Mrutunjay Shivanand Goud, 42, a resident of Gokulnagar in Thane.

The police said the accident took place on October 26 at 5:30pm in front of High Street mall, Kapurbawdi overbridge, Thane. "Goud was riding his MH 04 KV 4593 towards Thane, when he was hit by an unknown vehicle at speed. Goud then hit the corner of the road and was injured. He was shifted to a civil hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries," said a police officer.



The Kapurbawdi police have registered a case against unknown person on Friday under section 304 (A), 337 and 338 of the Indian penal code and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. "We have registered a case and have started the investigation. With the help of CCTV footage we are trying to trace the vehicle that hit the motorcycle of the deceased," added the police officer.

