Thane: 400 chickens die as tempo overturns on Mumbai-Nashik highway

The incident took place at Padgha toll naka when the tempo driver tried to avoid a truck that was overtaking it.

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 08:51 AM IST
article-image
Thane: 400 chickens die as tempo overturns on Mumbai-Nashik highway | Pixabay

At least 400 chickens died after the tempo transporting them overturned on Mumbai-Nashik highway on Sunday morning, a Thane city police official said.

The chicken were supposed to be delivered to a shop in Wagle Estate, he added.

"The incident took place at Padgha toll naka when the tempo driver tried to avoid a truck that was overtaking it. The vehicle overturned and the chicken were crushed to death," he said.

