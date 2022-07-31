Thane: 40-year-old pillion rider mowed down by trailer near Kharegaon toll naka | File Photo

Thane: A 40-year-old pillion rider was mowed down by a trailer when he fell down from the bike near Kharegaon toll Naka at Mumbai- Nashik road highway in Thane. The incident took place on Sunday, July 31 at around 3:30 pm.

The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team received the information in the disaster management room from a passerby about the accident near Kharegaon toll Naka.

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane said, "The Honda Shine bike number MH-03 DQ 0246 owned by Bharat Mohan Mistry and Yogesh Naik was riding it whereas Santosh Mistry (40) was sitting as a pillion rider. The disaster management cell team along with traffic police personnel, and fire brigade personnel were present on the spot with one pick-up vehicle and one rescue vehicle."

Sawant added, "Santosh Mistry a resident of Sathewadi, Wagle Estate in Thane fell from the bike when the bike skidded due to sand on the road and died on the spot. He was mowed down by an unknown trailer coming from behind. His body was sent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for postmortem. "