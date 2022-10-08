Thane: 40-year-old businessman shot by unidentified person

Representative

A 40-year-old stone crushing business operator from Thane was shot at by an unidentified person in Majiwada, Thane, on Friday night. The Kapurbawdi police station have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the suspect.

The victim has been identified as Sandeep Adsul, 40. Senior Police Inspector Uttam Sonawane said the firing happened at point blank range outside Lodha Complex and Adsul sustained bullet injuries in his hip.

He was rushed to Vedanta Hospital, and a case has been registered for attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code. Sonawane said a monetary transaction might have been the motive.