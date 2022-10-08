e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 40-year-old businessman shot by unidentified person

Thane: 40-year-old businessman shot by unidentified person

The victim has been identified as Sandeep Adsul, 40.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative
Follow us on

A 40-year-old stone crushing business operator from Thane was shot at by an unidentified person in Majiwada, Thane, on Friday night. The Kapurbawdi police station have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the suspect.

The victim has been identified as Sandeep Adsul, 40. Senior Police Inspector Uttam Sonawane said the firing happened at point blank range outside Lodha Complex and Adsul sustained bullet injuries in his hip.

He was rushed to Vedanta Hospital, and a case has been registered for attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code. Sonawane said a monetary transaction might have been the motive.

Read Also
Thane: Pregnant woman dies due to incorrect sonography report; doctor booked
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Shashi Tharoor likens Hindutva to British football hooliganism

Mumbai: Shashi Tharoor likens Hindutva to British football hooliganism

Thane: 40-year-old businessman shot by unidentified person

Thane: 40-year-old businessman shot by unidentified person

'Injustice': Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Election Commission's order on symbol

'Injustice': Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Election Commission's order on symbol

Shiv Sena row: Eknath Shinde camp has not yet challenged party chief post, submits Uddhav...

Shiv Sena row: Eknath Shinde camp has not yet challenged party chief post, submits Uddhav...

Thane: 59-year-old stalker guard’s death to be probed by CID

Thane: 59-year-old stalker guard’s death to be probed by CID