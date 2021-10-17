Thane: 40 furniture godowns gutted in fire

Forty godowns of wooden furniture were gutted in a major fire that broke out in a wholesale market at Bhiwandi in Thane district, a civic official said on Saturday. No one was injured in the blaze that started at around 11 pm on Friday at the Mahalaxmi Furniture market near Kasheli toll plaza. The fire spread quickly and was brought under control by 4.45 am on Saturday, said Santosh Kadam, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 01:59 AM IST