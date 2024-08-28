Thane: 4-Year-Old Dies After Stray Dog Attack In Bhiwandi's New Azad Nagar; MLA Demands Action | Representational Image

Thane: More than a month and a half after a stray dog attacked a four-year-old girl and 40 others in New Azad Nagar, Bhiwandi, the girl, Laiba Shaikh, died on Monday at Sion Hospital. Laiba lived with her parents in the Shantinagar area. MLA Rais Shaikh has demanded an FIR be filed against those responsible, describing her death as murder rather than an accident.

Laiba’s grandfather recounted that after the dog bit her face, she was taken to IGM Hospital, where she was referred to civil hospital Thane for further treatment. After five days and surgery, she was discharged but later readmitted to the hospital again as her condition worsened. She was then referred to Sion Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

On July 8, the dog, suspected to be rabid, bit 40 people, including children, students, and senior citizens. The angered locals killed the dog after it caused injuries to many, including severe facial injuries to two children, including Laiba.

Locals have criticised the Bhiwandi City Nizampura Municipal Corporation for not controlling the stray dog population and have called for a sterilisation drive. Ajay Vaidya, Commissioner of the Bhiwandi City Nizampura Municipal Corporation, said a tender for a dog shelter and vaccinations has been issued, and efforts will soon begin, following PETA guidelines and Supreme Court directives.