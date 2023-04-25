Thane: 4 school kids go missing in Ambernath

Representative Image

Thane: Four children aged 14-15 years went missing before reaching their school in Ambernath on Monday morning.

Senior Police Inspector Ashok Bhagat from Shivaji Nagar police station said that the children are students of Loknagari School and residents of different localities in the area.

They left for the school at around 7am but did not return. The parents searched for them in Ambernath and other neighbouring areas but could not find them. A teacher of one of the children called up the parents to inform them of his absence.

Bhagat said the student’s parents went to the school to check and found out that three other kids too had not come to the school. “Efforts are underway to trace them. Prima facie, the students have not been kidnapped and have left on their own accord,” he said.

