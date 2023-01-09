Thane: 4 persons kill 21-year-old Mankhurd man; booked | File

Thane: Four persons from Kalyan killed a 21-year-old man from Mankhurd on Saturday, January 7 evening. The main accused was miffed with deceased due to closeness of his former partner, said a police officer from Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan.

The deceased, identfied as Aditya Bar (21), a resident of Mankhurd, was stabbed in his chest by the main accused-- Lalit Ujjenkar (22) and his friends Sagar, Rahul and Nakul--all residents of Khadegolawadi. The victim died on the spot and his body was later sent to government hospital for postmortem, said the cops.

Mahendra Deshmukh, senior police inspector, Kolsewadi police station said, "On Sunday we received the complaint from a 19-year-old woman from Diva that her 21-year-old friend was killed by four unknown persons when they went to Khadegolawadi market area in Kalyan on Saturday." Deshmukh said that they fled from the scene after stabbing Aditya.

He further added, "We have registered a case against all the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention). We are further investigating the case and also the efforts were on to arrest the accused."