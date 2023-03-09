Thane: 4-day delay in following CM Eknath Shinde's diktat over suspension of dean and deputy dean at Kalwa Hospital

The chief minister had ordered the suspension of the dean and deputy dean of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa on March 4. | Prashant Narvekar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is facing an unusual problem of orders that he had given not being followed immediately.

The chief minister had ordered the suspension of the dean and deputy dean of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa on March 4. However, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar handed over the suspension order at 7:45 pm on Wednesday, March 8.

On March 4, The Free Press Journal had reported that Shinde, on seeing that the facilities and cleanliness at the hospital were not up to mark and after speaking with the students at the CSMH hostel, had ordered the immediate suspension of both dean Dr. Yogesh Sharma and deputy dean Dr. Suchitkumar Kamkhedkar.

However, on Wednesday, Sharma was still on duty. When the correspondent spoke to Sharma on Wednesday morning he said that he had not received any suspension order.

When the correspondent tried to get in touch with Bangar and additional commissioner Sandeep Salvi, they asked him to speak with the Thane public relationship officer (PRO) in this regard.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (Kalwa) Dean Dr Yogesh Sharma and Deputy Dean Dr Suchitkumar Kamkhedkar has been suspended. The suspension order has been signed at 7:45 pm by TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar,” said the PRO, Ravindra Manjarekar.