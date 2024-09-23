Thane: 4 Booked For Stone Pelting At Ganesha Idol During Bhiwandi Ganapati Visarjan

Tensions rose when devotees claimed four unidentified persons damaged the idol by throwing stones. |

The Nizampura police have registered a case against four unidentified people for allegedly pelting stones at a Ganesha idol during the Ganpati immersion on the tenth day. This is the fifth case since the Ganpati celebration started on September 7. The fresh case was filed by Vaibhav Mahadik, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad member on September 20. The incident occurred around 12.15am on September 17 at Vanjarpatti Naka near Hindustani Masjid in Bhiwandi.

According to police, the stone-pelting happened as the Ganpati idol from Sunderbeni compound was being transported from Ghungat Nagar to Kamvari Nadi. Police sources said that the Bhiwandi police had to lathicharge to disperse the crowd, as tensions rose when devotees claimed four unidentified persons damaged the idol by throwing stones.

This incident escalated into a confrontation between groups, leading to a brawl. The Ganpati Mandal demanded the arrest of the accused before proceeding with the immersion. More people from neighbouring Mandals joined in, chanting slogans.

The first FIR, filed on September 18, involved 42 people for allegedly attacking police officer Durgesh Aatpadkar during the visarjan. The second FIR, also on September 18, was filed by police constable Bharat Murkute against Satish Piske, Rakesh Piske, and 60 others for making objectionable remarks about Muslims and attempting to attack a mosque on Khadak Road.

The third FIR, filed on Wednesday evening, involved 20 people who allegedly assaulted a biker and pillion rider at Shivaji Chowk. The fourth FIR was lodged against 34 people for vandalising an auto rickshaw and motorcycle the same evening.