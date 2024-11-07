Thane: 4 Booked For Assaulting Auto Driver And Passengers After 'Overtaking Dispute' In Bhiwandi

Representative Image

The Shantinagar police have booked four people for allegedly assaulting an auto-rickshaw driver and four passengers over an overtaking dispute in Bhiwandi. The incident occurred on Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road near Sai Baba temple on Monday night.

According to police, the car, carrying four persons, overtook the rickshaw. When the rickshaw driver asked them to drive safely, the car occupants became aggressive, stopped the rickshaw, and assaulted the driver, Aamir Shaikh, and passengers Omer Ahmed Ansari, Rafique Ahmad Sirajuddin Ansari, Tausif Ali Khan, and Imran Khan, injuring them.

Omer, the complainant, stated that he and his friends were returning from Mumbai when the car occupants blocked and abused them. Upon reaching Sai Baba temple, the car stopped in front of the rickshaw, and the occupants assaulted them before fleeing when locals intervened.

Senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said, “We have the car number and are actively searching for the suspects.”