 Thane: 4 Booked For Assaulting Auto Driver And Passengers After 'Overtaking Dispute' In Bhiwandi
Thane: 4 Booked For Assaulting Auto Driver And Passengers After 'Overtaking Dispute' In Bhiwandi

NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
Representative Image

The Shantinagar police have booked four people for allegedly assaulting an auto-rickshaw driver and four passengers over an overtaking dispute in Bhiwandi. The incident occurred on Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road near Sai Baba temple on Monday night.

According to police, the car, carrying four persons, overtook the rickshaw. When the rickshaw driver asked them to drive safely, the car occupants became aggressive, stopped the rickshaw, and assaulted the driver, Aamir Shaikh, and passengers Omer Ahmed Ansari, Rafique Ahmad Sirajuddin Ansari, Tausif Ali Khan, and Imran Khan, injuring them.

