Thane: 32-year-old man dies after car hits him, accused flees from the spot; case registered

Thane: The Kongaon police in Bhiwandi have registered a rash driving and negligence case against an unknown car driver for killing a 32-year-old man. The police said the accused fled away from the spot after hitting the deceased.

The police said the incident took place on Saturday at 7:30 pm near Ranjnoli Naka, on Thane-Nashik road, Bhiwandi. The deceased is identified as Manoj Ramkaran Saroj 32. "Saroj was walking on the road, when an unknown car driver hit him. Saroj had suffered multiple injuries and was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver instead of taking the deceased to the hospital fled away from the spot," said a police officer from Kongaon police station.

The complainant Sham Shankar Saroj, 23, brother of the deceased, had registered a case against the unknown driver. The Kongaon police have registered a case under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian penal code and different sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. "We have registered a case and by scrutinizing CCTV footage are trying to trace the car and the driver," added the police officer.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 08:36 PM IST