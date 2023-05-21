 Thane: 32-Year-old man arrested in Bhiwandi with ₹1.12 lakh worth of mephedrone
Police had received a tip-off about the man selling mephedrone near a market area.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Representational image

The Bhiwandi police arrested a 32-year-old man and seized ₹1.12 lakh worth of mephedrone, a banned drug, from him.

According to Sachin Gaikwad, senior police inspector of Bhiwandi crime branch, they received a tip-off about the man selling mephedrone near a market area. A police team set up a trap and apprehended the man, identified as Jamshed Taviz Ansari, on Friday. They recovered 16.5 grams of mephedrone from his possession.

Gaikwad stated that a case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act. They are also investigating the source of the contraband and the intended recipient.

