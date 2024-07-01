Thane: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attacking Youth With Sickle Over Kidnapping Allegation

Representational Image

Thane: Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kill a youth following suspicion that the latter planned to kidnap his sister in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

About The Case

The accused, who already has a number of criminal cases registered against him, went to the 21-year-old victim's house in the Ambernath area on Saturday.

He took the victim on a motorbike to an isolated place in Chiradgaon and asked if the latter was planning to kidnap his sister, the official from Hill Line police station said.

The accused man allegedly abused the victim and attacked his head with a sickle, he said.

The victim, who was severely injured, ran away from there and reached a nearby hospital where he was undergoing treatment, the official said.

Accused Booked Under Various Sections Of IPC

Based on the victim's complaint, the accused was arrested on Sunday and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act, he added.