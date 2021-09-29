e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 12:17 PM IST

Thane: 3 held for IPL betting in Dombivli, Rs 7.65 lakh cash seized

PTI
Representative Image | Unsplash

Police have arrested three people here in Maharashtra for allegedly betting on matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), an official said.

Following a tip-off, a police team raided a premises at a housing complex in Dombivli township on Monday night and caught the three accused while they were betting on a match, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone- III), Kalyan, Sachin Babasaheb Gunjal told reporters on Tuesday.

The police seized Rs 7.65 lakh cash, a laptop and 23 mobile handsets, including 17 without a SIM card, from their possession, he said.

The accused were identified as Ritesh Kuvarprakash Srivastav (44), Kunal Babanrao Dapodkar (33) and Nikhil Fulchand Courasia (32), the police said.

A case was registered against them under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act, the official said.

