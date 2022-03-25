Thane: 3 held by CGST officials in 2 separate ITC fraud cases

The officers of Central Goods & Services Tax (CGST), Thane Rural Commissionerate have arrested three persons in two separate cases related to fake availment and utilization of Input Tax Credit (ITC), the agency officials informed on Friday.

According to the CGST officials, in one of the cases, two accused were arrested on the ground as both the accused were found actively involved in the racket of availing and utilizing fake/ fraudulent ITC under the name and style of a firm, by misusing the identity of a rickshaw driver and had undertaken transactions in the firm with the sole intention of availing inadmissible credit and utilizing the same without any actual movement of goods/ services.

"The total fraudulent ITC amounting to Rs 75.36 crores has been passed on to various non-existent/ fake/suspicious entities. The accused persons were handling the records and return filing of the said firm and were found to be in possession of other incriminating documents pertaining to the said firm," said a CGST official.

Both the persons were accordingly arrested on Wednesday and were produced before the court which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.

In the second case, one person was arrested on Thursday on the ground that he was found actively involved in availing fake/ fraudulent ITC passed on by various non-existent/bogus/fraudulent entities amounting to Rs 7.55 crores without actual movement of goods or services.

The said amount of fraudulent/fake ITC availed is likely to increase during further investigation. The accused was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by the court.

