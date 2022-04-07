Thane: 3 government officials booked for demanding 7 lakh bribe

Thane: A case has been registered at Wada in Thane district against three persons, including two government officials, for allegedly demanding a bribe, the police said on Wednesday.

No arrest has been made in the case yet, said an official of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

One of the accused is a retired sub-divisional agricultural officer, while the other two are agricultural assistant and agricultural inspector, he informed.

The trio allegedly demanded a total of Rs 7,26,000 from the complainant, an employee of a private firm, in lieu of approving payment for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) under the Adarsha Village Scheme.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 08:20 AM IST