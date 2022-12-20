e-Paper Get App
Thane Crime: 28-year-old woman battling for life in ICU after getting thrown out of auto by husband

The victim is admitted to the Aarogya Hospital’s ICU unit at Kopri, Thane. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Tuesday, December 20, 2022
article-image
Representative Image
A 28-year-old resident of Indira Nagar in Thane is battling for life in the ICU after being thrown out of a moving auto-rickshaw by her husband on Tuesday.

The victim is admitted to the Aarogya Hospital’s ICU unit at Kopri, Maharashtra. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Further details are awaited.

