Thane Crime: 28-year-old woman battling for life in ICU after getting thrown out of auto by husband

A 28-year-old resident of Indira Nagar in Thane is battling for life in the ICU after being thrown out of a moving auto-rickshaw by her husband on Tuesday.
The victim is admitted to the Aarogya Hospital’s ICU unit at Kopri, Maharashtra. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.
Further details are awaited.
