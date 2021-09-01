e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 10:38 AM IST

Thane: 28-year-old man arrested for illegal possession of firearm in Bhiwandi

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for illegally possessing a gun and live bullets in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on an information, the police caught the accused, Manish Appa Patil, in Bhiwandi town here on Monday.

They seized a foreign-made revolver and two live bullets from his possession, a police release said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, it added.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 10:38 AM IST
