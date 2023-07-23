Thane: 28-Year-Old Driver Injured After Two Tankers Collide In Shilphata

Thane: A 28-year-old tanker driver sustained serious injuries when the tanker which he was driving hit another tanker from behind near Rental Dosti Complex at Shilphata in Thane. The traffic was moving slowly after the accident but the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team removed both the tankers from the road with the help of a crane and cleared the traffic.

Yasin Tadvi, RDMC chief, Thane said, " As per the information received in disaster management cell room on Saturday, July 22 at around 10:50 pm the driver identified as Sandeep Suresh Bind (28) of the tanker number GJ-04-AW-0254 of DNA logistics company carrying a empty oxygen tanker was going from Ahmedabad to Mumbai route and it hit the another tanker number GJ-15-AT-2228 of Tata company carrying cargo of 10 tons and driven by the driver Arjun Chaudhary (24).

"The accident occurred due to a rear-end collision with this vehicle. Soon after knowing about the accident the Daighar police personnel and disaster management cell team with one crane machine and one pickup vehicle, and fire brigade personnel with one fire vehicle reached the spot. The Traffic on the road was moving at slow speed."

Tadvi added, "The tanker driver Sandeep Suresh Bind was trapped inside the vehicle and he was pulled out by the fire brigade personnel and the staff of the disaster management room and handed over to the Daighar police personnel, after which the police personnel admitted the said driver to Kalsekar Hospital, Mumbra for treatment due to serious injury on his right leg."

