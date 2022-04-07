Thane: 27 years old get rigorous imprisonment of five years for abducting teen girl 9 years ago from Dombivli

The Kalyan district court judge H.B.Kachre announced two different sentences including five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5000 to Raja Rajan Nair (27) who abducted 15 years old girl from Manpada in Dombivli nine years back.

Nine years ago, a 15 years old girl living with her family in Manpada east , Dombivli was abducted and physically and mentally abused by Nair.

The youth was sentenced to five years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 for abduction and also added eight years imprisonment was given for physically and mentally abusing the girl in different parts of Maharashtra. Failure to pay the fine carries a maximum sentence of six months. The abduction took place nine years ago.

The case was investigated by Assistant Inspector of Police Arun Padhar under the guidance of Shekhar Bagade, Senior Inspector of Police, Manpada Police Station and Constable A.R Gogarkar, K K Bashinge and B.L.Avhad was the part of it.



Senior police inspector of the Manpada Police station, Shekhar Bagade said, "A minor girl was living with her family in Manpada. She had gone to Kalyan for work. Raja Nair who was keeping watch on her later abducted her. The girl did not return home for long so time, then the girl's father had lodged a missing complaint with us. Our team conducted a search on the basis of the complaint but we were unable to find her."



Meanwhile, the accused Raja took the girl to various parts of Maharashtra and later took her to Bangalore. While patrolling, the Bangalore police became suspicious about Raja Nair. They interrogated him and during interrogation, he confessed the crime. Then Bangalore police arrested him and thoroughly interrogated him. He confessed that he had kidnapped a minor girl from Manpada area in Dombivali.



Bangalore Police contacted Manpada Police station. When the Manpada police got information that Raja Nair had been arrested by the Bangalore police, a police team went to Bangalore. There they took possession of the girl and brought her back along with Raja Nair.



The police had registered a case of kidnapping, cheating and harassment against Raja on the complaint of the girl.



The police had filed the chargesheet in Kalyan district court. After hearing the statements of the accused, witnesses and complainants, the court passed two separate sentences on accused Raja Nair.

ALSO READ Thane: One arrested for breaking into ATM Kiosk at Dombivli

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 08:26 PM IST