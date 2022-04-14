Thane: 27 villages in Kalyan East in darkness due to load-shedding; increase in thefts

Maharashtra government has started load shedding in most parts of the state. The load shedding carried out at night at Malang Gad area in the east of Kalyan is affecting 27 villages and due to darkness there is also an increase in the number of thefts.

The citizens have demanded immediate cancellation of load-shedding from MSEDCL.

On Wednesday, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), corporator Kunal Patil along with citizens met the MSEDCL officials and appealed that the power supply should not be interrupted at night because presently student examinations and wedding season is going on and load-shedding is causing an inconvenience for them.

Kunal Patil, KDMC corporator said, "Due to load shedding the thieves have become active at night. Citizens are repeatedly appealing to MSEDCL officials not to interrupt power supply at night but have not got any relief so far. We have met the engineers of MSEDCL in Kalyan East and asked them to look into the matter on priority basis."

The MSEDCL engineers from the Kalyan East division were unavailable for comments.

Now in such a situation it will be important to see how the MSEDCL officials respond to the demands of the citizens to reduce load shedding.

During the meet with MSEDCL engineers Police Patil, Chetan Patil, Prashant Patil, Hemant Chikankar, Mayank Patil and few villagers from 27 villages were also present.

