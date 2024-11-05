 Thane: 26-Yr-Old Stabbed By Friends In Bhiwandi After He Asked For Cigarette At Paan Shop
Mohseen, a resident of Nizampura, had reportedly moved to Bhiwandi a decade ago for work, supporting himself through various odd jobs. Over the years, he formed a close friendship with the accused Adil Shaikh and Shahebaj Khan, with whom he often socialised.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic |

Thane: A man in Thane's Bhiwandi was allegedly stabbed by his friends on Sunday evening after asking them for a cigarette. The victim, 26-year-old Mohseen Mehboob Khan, sustained serious injuries and is currently in intensive care at a local hospital. The Bhiwandi Nizampura police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Mohseen, a resident of Nizampura, had reportedly moved to Bhiwandi a decade ago for work, supporting himself through various odd jobs. Over the years, he formed a close friendship with Adil Shaikh and Shahebaj Khan, with whom he often socialised. According to reports citing, tensions had been building between Mohseen and his friends due to his frequent borrowing and delayed repayments.

What Exactly Led To Stabbing Incident?

On Sunday evening, Adil and Shahebaj were smoking at a local paan shop when Mohseen joined them and asked for a cigarette. His request was denied and a heated argument ensued. According to a Hindustan Times report, Adil humiliated Mohseen during the exchange, escalating the situation. The altercation turned violent when Adil allegedly stabbed Mohseen. Bystanders intervened, rushed the injured man to the hospital, and reported the incident to the police.

The Bhiwandi Nizampura police arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, but the suspects had already fled the scene. An officer on the case told HT, “We received calls from witnesses and arrived quickly, but the accused had escaped. Mohseen’s condition remains critical and we recorded his statement to register a case.”

Case Filed In The Matter

The police have filed a case against Adil and Shahebaj under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 109 (abetment to commit a crime), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace).

